Operational Policy Analyst, Ministry for Primary Industries – Wellington

Mō tō mātou rōpū – About our team

The Operational Policy – Forest Incentives team provides regulatory and operational policy advice on the Emissions Trading Scheme for forestry and the Government’s broader afforestation incentives. We are a highly motivated team with a focus on developing user-centric regulations, operational policy, and guidance.

The team is part of the Forestry and Land Management directorate. The directorate covers a wide range of forestry regulatory and operational responsibilities, with a focus on supporting sustainable land management, use of our forestry resources and New Zealand’s climate change responsibilities.

Kōrero mō te tūranga – About the role

As an Operational Policy Analyst, you will contribute to providing analysis and operational policy advice to support the successful development and delivery of the Emissions Trading Scheme for forestry.

This role is dynamic and involves a range of different work streams. Core responsibilities of Operational Policy Analysts in the team include:

• Provide ETS regulatory and operational advice to senior leaders and Ministers.

• Work with Treaty partners and a wide range of external stakeholders to design and deliver guidance to help participants understand the changes and how the ETS works.

• Contribute to development of regulations for forestry in the ETS and support Policy on future legislative changes.

• Work with internal stakeholders to design and deliver new operational policies and processes to implement new climate change forestry policy.

• Contribute to cross-agency work.

Salary range for this role is $66,111 – $89,445 depending on skills and experience.

Mōu – About You

We are seeking a talented Analyst to support implementation of the new legislative changes to forestry in the ETS.

To excel in this role, you will have strong analytical and written communication skills, an ability to develop collaborative working relationships with a range of stakeholders, and a customer-centric work ethic. An understanding of Te Ao Māori and Māori land use and forestry interests will be an advantage.

A policy or operational policy background is beneficial, but not a requirement.

If you enjoy a fast-paced and engaging work environment, supporting New Zealand to achieve its climate change commitments – this role is for you.

Mō te Manatū Ahu Matua – About MPI

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has a strength of common purpose and a passion to sustainably grow and to protect Aotearoa, for the benefit of all New Zealanders. We are a team of experts with massive breadth of experience, offering opportunities to break out of our comfort zone and embrace intellectual and complex challenges.

About Te Uru Rākau

Forestry is one of our country’s most successful primary industries. Te Uru Rākau, a branch within the Ministry for Primary Industries, builds on this success to create a sustainable and innovative forestry sector that continues to grow and adapt. Join our dynamic and diverse Te Uru Rākau team who all share the common goal of improving the social, environmental and economic outcomes for New Zealand.

Me pēhea te tuku tono – How to Apply

