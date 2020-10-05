Graduate Energy Analyst, Genesis – Auckland

Genesis is New Zealand’s largest energy retailer, supplying electricity, natural gas, and LPG, whilst generating around 20% of New Zealand’s electricity, across our portfolio of thermal and renewable generation assets across the country.

About the role:

We have an awesome opportunity for two Graduate Analysts to join our Wholesale Markets team based in Auckland. You’ll have the opportunity to work within a fascinating, complex part of our business that manages our electricity portfolio and carbon obligations.

Ready to help shape the future of energy?

As a Graduate Analyst, you’ll hone your analytics skillet on a rotational pathway that will allow you to develop breadth across a number of teams within Wholesale Markets including; operations, spot trading, derivatives, electricity and carbon and fuels.

There will be a combination of hands on learning and formal training to help support you and your analytics career here at Genesis. This is an exciting programme for graduates who want to launch their career in an innovative and rapidity evolving industry.

About you:

• We’re looking for applicants with a recent tertiary qualification in a quantitative subject e.g. engineering, science, mathematics, IT. Applicants graduating later this year will also be considered.

• Skills in one or more of the following: vSPD, SQL, VBA, PowerBI, Phyton, R coding, transmission modelling.

• High degree of comfort with large datasets.

• Curious mindset and have a desire to learn and grow your career

• Be inquisitive with the ability to deal with ambiguity and thrive in changing environments

Kick start your career and apply online now!

Our culture:

Genesis is proud to be an inclusive workplace; we celebrate difference and diversity and aim to empower our employees. We’re a business built on innovation and optimism; a place where we value our people and provide opportunities for them to build outstanding careers and a better New Zealand.

Create your world of tomorrow, at Genesis.