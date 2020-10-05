WA Business Development Manager, Greencollar – Perth

Greencollar is Australia’s largest Environmental Markets advisor and investor. Founded in 2008, Greencollar put the environment on the balance sheet, developing some of the first projects under the Carbon Farming Initiative. Their clients range from landholders, research groups, NGO’s, corporations and government across Australia. Greencollar has established over 100 projects across rural and regional areas bringing together a diverse skilled team of scientists, environmental specialists, lawyers and finance professionals.

Due to continued growth, there is an opportunity for a uniquely experienced candidate to join the team as WA Business Development Manager and make this position their own. In this role you will have dual responsibility of establishing a Greencollar office in WA whilst also responsible for the overall sales, securing new projects and building a pipeline of carbon projects in WA.

The Role

Reporting to the General Manager, based in Sydney, this role can be based in Geraldton, Carnarvon or Perth and will involve frequent travel across the Mid-West and Pilbara region. Your clients will include landholders, graziers, indigenous organisations, lawyers, accountants, and National Resource Management representatives. Your key responsibility will be to develop and execute a sales strategy for the region. This will involve planning and meeting with many landholders, generating assessments, and presenting business cases, in order to secure commercial carbon projects leading all the negotiations along the way, and ultimately handing over to the project development team. With projects already on the way in WA, it is important for you to be the sales lead for the territory and be the local presence.

Day to day, you will manage the following responsibilities:

• Securing transaction closure and ensure consistent growth of a quality pipeline across WA

• Identifying, planning, meeting and following up with potential clients across the WA region

• Development and expansion of their WA office

• Work closely with corporate agriculture and mining clients to identify and develop projects

• Maintain responsibility for leading deal negotiations and managing project origination from start to completion of the project development life cycle

• Work with their internal Corporate Counsel and National Sales Manager to provide all relevant legal and technical documentation to potential candidates, accurately, informatively and promptly

• Work closely with their internal GIS (Geospatial Team) to review, revise and discuss potential candidate sites, project design and project implementation

• Work with banks, accountants and other service providers to secure project development, consents etc. or any other steps required to secure project implementation

To be considered for this role you will likely have a background in primary production, agriculture or natural resource management. You will be a strong commercial influencer able to engage with a diverse range of stakeholders, with an ability to act quickly and a commercial understanding:

• Relevant tertiary qualifications in agriculture, environment science, and/or commerce or economics

• Demonstrated solution-selling background with examples of transaction closure in long lead complex transactions.

• Experience in B2B mining and/or agriculture is desirable, or with a similar client base with demonstrated experience growing a region

• A minimum of 5+ years’ experience in a business development and/or project development role

• Demonstrated experience in successful negotiations involving contracts/projects

• Demonstrated commercial acumen through work experience or owning your own business

• Experience with an AFSL or financial products in a general capacity is highly desirable

• Experience in indigenous engagement is also highly desirable

This role will require significant travel through rural WA, where you will be working remotely, but you will be rewarded with an attractive salary, vehicle and bonus, along with the opportunity to join an amazing team at the forefront of their industry.

Please only apply if you are an Australian permanent resident or citizen.

Wanting more information contact sares@peoplefusion.com.au for an information pack

For a confidential discussion please call Sare Simeonov 0499 014 254 or Wendy Donovan 0407 525 949

Apply now and submit a current version of your CV and a covering letter addressing the criteria.

Applications close Friday 23rd October 2020.