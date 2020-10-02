Climate and Energy Economist, Congressional Budget Office – Washington DC

Description

The Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure Unit conducts research and analysis on certain topics of interest to the Congress, including climate change, energy and related environmental issues, transportation and infrastructure, and federal policy toward research and development. In the coming years, the unit expects to expand its capacity to model the effects of climate change and climate change policy on the budget and the economy.

The successful candidate will contribute to the full range of the division’s responsibilities—developing quantitative models to analyze legislation and policy areas of interest to the Congress, conducting economic analyses, and writing reports and testimonies. Staff members are encouraged to participate actively in policy research that is related to CBO’s mission by presenting papers at conferences, publishing them as CBO working papers, and writing articles for professional journals.

Qualifications

Applicants must have either a Ph.D. in economics or a related discipline or a master’s degree with five years of experience in one of those fields. They should also have strong quantitative and modeling skills; preference will be given to candidates with experience modeling energy markets or systems. A background in industrial organization or market design, public finance, or a related microeconomic field is desirable. Applicants should also have the ability to initiate and complete research projects independently and as part of a team. Finally, they should be interested in working on issues of interest to the Congress and able to effectively communicate their work to nontechnical audiences.

Salary and Benefits

The salary is competitive and will be commensurate with experience, education, and other qualifications. CBO offers excellent benefits and a collegial, respectful work environment.

How to Apply

Submit a cover letter, a résumé, a brief writing sample, and contact information for three references at www.cbo.gov/careers. Ph.D. candidates and recent graduates must submit an unofficial copy of academic transcripts and have letters of recommendation sent to careers@cbo.gov in place of references. Only complete applications will be considered. To ensure consideration, apply by November 24, 2020.

This position is covered by the Veterans Employment Opportunities Act of 1998, as made applicable to CBO by the Congressional Accountability Act, as amended. The following categories of people may be eligible for preference in the hiring process: veterans who have separated from the armed forces under honorable conditions after serving on active duty in the armed forces during a war, in a campaign or expedition for which a campaign badge has been authorized, or during particular defined periods; disabled veterans; the mother, spouse, or unmarried widow or widower of certain veterans and service members who qualify for veterans status and who are able to certify that they expect to be discharged or released under honorable conditions from active duty service in the armed forces within 120 days of certification.

Retired members of the armed forces are generally excluded from those who receive veterans’ preference in hiring unless they qualify as disabled veterans or retired below the rank of major (or its equivalent).

To claim this preference, an applicant must identify himself or herself as eligible for veterans’ preference in the Self-Identification for Veterans’ Preference section of the application. You must complete and submit CBO’s Veterans’ Preference Eligibility Form together with the supporting documentation specified on that form and email the documents to VEOA@cbo.gov within two weeks of applying or no later than the deadline specified for positions with deadlines. However, documents submitted by email may not be secure, so please remove confidential personal identifying information (such as your Social Security number and birthdate). Do not upload supporting documentation as part of your application. Applicants may obtain a copy of CBO’s Veterans’ Preference in Appointments policy by submitting a written request to careers@cbo.gov.

Contact

Annita Gulati Cox or Kate Green, Washington, DC, careers@cbo.gov