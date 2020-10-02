Americas > Nova Scotia to auction 542k allowances at second ETS sale

Nova Scotia to auction 542k allowances at second ETS sale

Published 21:17 on October 2, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:17 on October 2, 2020  /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

Nova Scotia will offer 542,000 permits in the cap-and-trade programme’s Dec. 2 auction, the Canadian province’s environment ministry announced Friday, following the inaugural sale in June clearing 20% above the floor price.

