Massachusetts’ third GWSA carbon auction settles at low end of secondary market levels

Published 18:09 on October 2, 2020 / Last updated at 18:09 on October 2, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Massachusetts’ September auction for its Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) carbon market settled at the low end of secondary market levels, with power generators acquiring allowances for both current and future obligations, according to a new report.