Part-Time Lecturer, Climate Change Policy Planning and Action, Urban and Environmental Policy and Planning, Tufts University – Medford, Massachusetts

Tufts University School of Arts and Sciences

URBAN AND ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY AND PLANNING – Climate Change Policy Planning and Action

Part-time Climate Change Policy Planning and Action Lecturer (non-tenure-track)

The Department of Urban and Environmental Policy and Planning at Tufts University is searching for a part‐time lecturer to teach graduate-level UEP 221 Climate Change Policy Planning and Action in Spring 2021. Teaching may require in person, hybrid or remote assignments.

This course examines the climate change problem from the perspective of scientific evidence, policy responses and media coverage. Sources of greenhouse gas emissions and a wide range of mitigation and adaptation measures are explored and assessed. The course provides an overview of climate change solutions being taken or planned by governments, communities, and institutions (both for profit and non-profit) and for major systems, e.g. transportation, buildings, and energy.

Qualifications

Candidates should have an Master’s degree, JD, or PhD in public policy, law, urban planning, economics, environmental science, engineering or a related field. Those with real-world practice and policy experience in climate change are preferred, as well as past teaching at the college-level.

Application instructions

All application materials must be submitted via Interfolio at apply.interfolio.com/79179. Please submit a cover letter, CV, teaching evidence (syllabus, course evaluations, etc.) and contact information for three references. Questions about the position may be directed to maria.nicolau@tufts.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

