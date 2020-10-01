Junior Climate Policy Analyst, Climate Analytics – Nairobi

Job description

We are currently seeking a regional Junior Climate Policy Analyst based in East Africa for our new DOWN2EARTH project. The job offer is linked to the project run-time which ends in September 2024. The starting date is envisioned for January 2021.

The objective of the DOWN2EARTH project is to improve the understanding of future risks from water scarcity and food insecurity in particularly vulnerable countries (Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia) in the Horn of Africa Drylands and to support community-centered climate adaptation and resilience. Within the project Climate Analytics is responsible for the identification and assessment of existing water management and food security policies and the co-development and communication of policies on adaptation and resilience to water scarcity under future climate.

The climate policy analyst will be part of the global Climate Analytics Science Team and will closely liaise with the regional Climate Analytics West Africa office based in Lomé. As Climate Analytics does not have an office in East Africa, ICPAC, a partner of the DOWN2EARTH project has kindly offered to offer a working space in their Nairobi office.

Key Responsibilities:

Your key responsibilities include:

Conduct the policy analysis on existing water management and food security policies in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia as foreseen under the DOWN2EARTH project and assess their efficiency;

Engage with local and regional policy stakeholders through workshops and interviews;

Contribute to the organisation of stakeholder events as necessary;

Co-develop policies on adaptation and resilience to water scarcity under future climates together with relevant local and regional policymakers and regional project partners;

Liaise with appropriate ICPAC ’s Principal Investigator (PI) of DOWN2EARTH project on relevant project developments;

Represent CA in project meetings and at external events in the region;

Develop partnerships with entities and institutions in the East Africa region.

Your Profile

You will ideally have the following qualifications and skills:

Masters’ Degree in political science, integrated resource management, climate change and/or environmental studies/policies or any other relevant subject from a recognised university;

Experience in policy analysis and/or policy making, with proven functional skills in analytical writing, producing reports, research and assessments;

Experience in project management with organizational and time management skills, including flexibility and the ability to work independently and under pressure to meet changing deadlines;

Independent worker with a strong sense for team work and a high level of communication and interpersonal skills

Experience in working in a multi-cultural environment, including the ability to liaise effectively with senior level.

Good understanding of the policy landscape in East Africa and interest in engaging in Climate Analytics’ Africa work overall;

Excellent knowledge of English; French and/or German would be an asset;

Willingness and ability to travel.

We Offer

We offer a positive and inspiring working atmosphere in a culturally-diverse, highly motivated team, an opportunity to participate in high-level international reports and research, as well as to gain insights into the international climate change negotiations and our work for the SIDS and LDCs.

Climate Analytics is an inclusive working environment which allows for flexible working regimes including work from home, and flexible hours.

We are a diverse team of more than 100 people from 33 nationalities, with over 60% women, working all over the world. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace which is why we especially invite people from communities that experience discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion or belief, disability, age or sexual identity to apply.

Conditions

Application deadline: 18 October 2020

Starting date: Ideally January 2021

Location: Nairobi, Kenya, a one-month long stay is foreseen at the Berlin office (Germany) when COVID rules allow

Terms: 80% to full time, fixed-term contract until September 2024.

Requirements: Permit to work in East Africa (Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia)

Please apply with your CV, cover letter and a list of three references in PDF format by 18 October 2020 and indicate in your cover letter your earliest start date and your salary expectations.

Please apply exclusively using the application form. Applications by email or by post can unfortunately not be processed.

Apply here