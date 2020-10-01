Manager, Sustainable Standards and Methodologies, South Pole – New Delhi/Amsterdam/London/Berlin

We are hiring

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all six continents, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Project Development team is at the forefront of developing and managing climate mitigation activities. By working closely with project owners and developers as well as their local communities, we manage the complete registration, verification and evaluation of carbon projects to enable the issuance of emission-reduction certificates, in line with official carbon standards. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!

Manager, Sustainable Standards and Methodologies

based in New Delhi, Amsterdam, London, Berlin

South Pole offers this exciting role to a senior professional who is excited to lead South Pole’s communication and coordination with the global climate change and sustainability standards and platforms/schemes. The work also includes coordination on any advisory business with such standard bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) linked to the regulatory sector. Further, the work will include knowledge management and communication over South Pole’s ongoing and new climate mitigation projects and relevant methodologies used for quantification and verification of the impacts. The candidate will need to inform and update the company and internal counterparts from different teams, especially project development and the portfolio management teams on the latest status on standards, carbon schemes/platforms and applicable methodologies.

Main tasks and responsibilities

Lead and own South Pole’s face towards the standard bodies; coordinate on a daily basis with the project development team on technical/methodological and admin topics related to project registration/verification processes of carbon schemes, and sustainable standards; take care of communication to the secretariat and technical committees of the standards

Coordinate project/methodology related communication/clarification with the standard bodies with at least one of the regional project heads. This also includes any preparation and coordination on methodological advisory opportunities with such bodies

Proactively lead and support the ISO certification topic with the projects head and portfolio; including any initiative South Pole needs to handle to shape any new platform or standard product e.g. Grow Europe tree plantation project amongst others

When needed support the project heads and project managers (PMs) to perform technical checks on the projects in line with standard expectations and accordingly communicate any clarification needed

Contribute to knowledge sharing in regards to standard rules and updates

Always coordinate our strategies both on internal and external operations with the Senior Operations Manager of the unit

Occasionally, be ready to consult on and support the portfolio management on carbon and REC registries team when and where required by facilitating communication with the standards’ registries teams

Requirements

Essential A University degree in a relevant field (e.g. Climate, Sustainability or Environmental Management/Science) or a broader field with evidence of a focus on environmental or sustainability issues (e.g. Engineering, Business/Management/Finance) is preferred At least 5–7 years of experience in environmental markets, particularly in carbon markets Thorough understanding of carbon products and markets, including project-based carbon standards, technologies and project development processes and methodologies (AFOLU, RE/EE, waste etc.) Good understanding of environmental attributes including carbon credits, renewable energy certificates (RECs), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other sustainable development (SD) benefits Good understanding of the carbon and sustainability market including compliance and voluntary sectors Experience in working on tenders and creating complex commercial offers to clients Experience working in international teams Excellent analytical skills including high level of numeracy, strong competency working with Excel and, as an advantage, financial literacy Experience working with information management systems (e.g. CRM, accounting, databases, etc.) Demonstrated dedication and commitment to climate change mitigation and broader sustainability objectives Excellent oral and written skills in English National, or holder of a valid required work visa in host country



Desirable Leadership and strategic management experience is of advantage Proficiency in other languages is considered a plus



We offer

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make; South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need

Please apply

If you are interested in joining a young and international team looking to make a difference to the world we would be happy to hear from you! Please send your cover letter and CV directly through our website.