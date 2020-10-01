EU nations must agree on 2030 GHG target by year-end -German environment minister

The German Presidency of the Council of EU member states will seek by year-end to reach unanimous backing for an EU-wide 55% emissions reduction target by 2030, although solidarity among the 27 nations will be crucial in reaching a deal, Germany’s environment minister said on Thursday.