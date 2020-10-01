Managing Director, Climate Action & Green Economy, EBRD – London

Location: London, GB

Background

The promotion of environmentally sound investments, policy and technical cooperation, and sustainable development in the full range of its activities is intrinsic to the Bank’s mandate from its founding agreement. Since launching the Sustainable Energy Initiative in 2006, the EBRD has provided over €35 billion for climate and green projects. During this time, the EBRD has expanded its activity from energy efficiency and renewable energy projects to investing in resource efficiency, climate resilience and environmental projects.

Building on this success and expertise, the EBRD Board of Directors set deeper and expanded objectives for the EBRD climate and environmental activity by approving the new Green Economy Transition 2.1 (GET) approach. This will become effective following the approval of the Strategic and Capital Framework 2021-2025 (SCF).

The approach sets an ambitious target for the Bank to achieve a green finance ratio of over 50 per cent of the Bank’s annual investments by 2025. In addition, it aims for the Bank to reach net annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions of 25 to 40 million tonnes over the SCF period, and sets a date for considering a decision on the alignment of all EBRD projects with the Paris Agreement goals.

This position works closely with the First Vice President and MDs across the organisation. It involves frequent direct interaction: (i) internally with the Board and Directors and (ii) externally at ministerial and CEO levels principally on international and national climate policy and financing matters.

The role also works in close collaboration with other MDBs, for example in implementing the operational framework to enable alignment with the Paris Agreement goals.

Accountabilities & Responsibilities

Responsible for the development and implementation of EBRD strategy and activity in the transition of its countries of operations to green, low carbon economies including setting objectives, development areas, funding strategy, staffing (including assessing the most effective way to deliver ambitious targets across the Bank), monitoring of delivery and communications.

Responsible for driving a strong ‘One Bank’ approach to the delivery of the GET 2.1 approach with contributions from a broad range of departments, coordinated through the Climate Action Network.

Responsible for scaling up investments and driving innovations across a set of specific thematic action areas including greening the financial sector, energy systems and industrial decarbonisation, green buildings, natural capital preservation, sustainable cities, food systems and connectivity. In implementing these thematic areas, particular attention must also be paid to just transition and gender considerations, circular economy opportunities and green digital solutions.

Responsible for driving cross‐sectoral collaboration in areas such as water infrastructure and agribusiness, public and private partnerships in urban regeneration or digitalisation, circular economy and smart cities.

Responsible, in close partnership with relevant departments across the Bank and working with other relevant MDBs, for enhancing policy engagements that focus on long-term low-carbon strategies, the greening of financial systems and that support the formulation of Nationally Determined Contributions in our countries of operations in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Responsible for the gradual alignment of the Bank’s operations with the Paris Agreement goals.

Responsible for continual improvements in integrity, governance and operational efficiency, including optimising principles and operational arrangements for GET governance, methodology, data management and processes to reflect lessons learnt and relevant external developments in sustainable finance.

Leads and supports active collaboration with other MDBs to drive development of market‐based instruments, of practices and systems for climate risks assessment and management and on the implementation of the operational approach to Paris alignment.

Active representation of EBRD in climate financing fora to promote profile of EBRD in this strategic area, including COP.

Champion and role model the Bank’s Behavioural Competencies and Corporate Behaviours, ensuring adherence within the team(s) so that the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct are exhibited at all times.

Knowledge Skills & Experience

Strong strategic analysis and formulation skills in the climate and green economy area

Ability to drive development and implementation of operational and climate policy activity

Strong ability to work collaboratively across the organisation including leading the EBRD Climate Action Network

Extensive knowledge of climate change mitigation and adaptation activity in policy and operational terms

Practical understanding of transition, operational and financial dynamics

Knowledge of EBRD organisation, including the Bank’s mandate, strategy and operational structure

Experience in leading policy reform dialogue with government authorities and international financial institutions/EU.

Ability to integrate private sector financing skills with global public Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Relevant academic background at post-graduate level or equivalent combination of academic or professional qualifications.

