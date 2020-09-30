Americas > New California-based speculators among 10 WCI accounts opened during Q3

New California-based speculators among 10 WCI accounts opened during Q3

Published 21:59 on September 30, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:21 on September 30, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Ten entities opened California-based Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts during the third quarter of 2020, as three others shuttered their accounts in the WCI-linked ETS, data from state regulator ARB showed Wednesday.

