New California-based speculators among 10 WCI accounts opened during Q3

Published 21:59 on September 30, 2020 / Last updated at 23:21 on September 30, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Ten entities opened California-based Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts during the third quarter of 2020, as three others shuttered their accounts in the WCI-linked ETS, data from state regulator ARB showed Wednesday.