CDM under “back door” threat as Paris era looms
Published 21:28 on September 30, 2020 / Last updated at 21:54 on September 30, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The CDM risks being killed "through the back door” as officials consider blocking post-2020 carbon offset renewals rather than waiting for countries to agree on the UN mechanism’s future under the Paris Agreement.
