Americas > Virginia power utility registers in RGGI system ahead of 2021 linkage

Virginia power utility registers in RGGI system ahead of 2021 linkage

Published 18:04 on September 30, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:04 on September 30, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A Virginia-based electricity generator opened an account in RGGI’s CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) this week with the state set to join the Northeast US power sector cap-and-trade programme next year.

A Virginia-based electricity generator opened an account in RGGI’s CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) this week with the state set to join the Northeast US power sector cap-and-trade programme next year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software