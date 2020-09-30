Virginia power utility registers in RGGI system ahead of 2021 linkage

Published 18:04 on September 30, 2020 / Last updated at 18:04 on September 30, 2020

A Virginia-based electricity generator opened an account in RGGI’s CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) this week with the state set to join the Northeast US power sector cap-and-trade programme next year.