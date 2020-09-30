New Zealand sets carbon auction dates, volumes for 2021
Published 04:14 on September 30, 2020 / Last updated at 04:14 on September 30, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand has released its NZU auctioning schedule for 2021, confirming that the first ever allowance sale will be held next March.
New Zealand has released its NZU auctioning schedule for 2021, confirming that the first ever allowance sale will be held next March.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.