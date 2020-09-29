ANALYSIS: Conservative-dominated US Supreme Court would pose dangers to current, future climate policy
Published 22:10 on September 29, 2020 / Last updated at 00:29 on September 30, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The US Supreme Court tilting further to the right in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing could narrow existing legal avenues to regulate GHG emissions on the federal level, while also making it more difficult to craft future climate legislation, legal experts told Carbon Pulse.
