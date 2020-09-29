Czechia not fulfilling EU ETS-related commitments in national climate plan -report

Published 18:46 on September 29, 2020

Czechia is lagging behind in fulfilling its national climate strategy, including several provisions related to the use of funds auctioned under the EU ETS and the implementation of a domestic carbon tax, an independent research group said in a report published on Tuesday.