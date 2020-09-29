LCFS, rapid power sector decarbonisation could hit Colorado’s climate goals -report
Published 19:42 on September 29, 2020 / Last updated at 19:42 on September 29, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
A low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) could help Colorado’s plans to hit statutory GHG reduction targets over the coming decades, on top of the main goal to nearly zero out carbon emissions from electricity by 2030, according to a report released Monday.
