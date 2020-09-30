CARBON FORWARD 2020: Experts gather for eminent environmental markets conference

The fifth instalment of the premier annual environmental markets conference is back with a stellar virtual line-up, examining how EU climate ambition weighs against the COVID-19 pandemic and why carbon is a key commodity for investors to watch over the next decade.

Carbon Forward 2020 is organised by event partners Carbon Pulse and Redshaw Advisors, with the help of Premier Publishing to bring this year’s event to an online platform.

The conference remains Europe’s largest gathering of experts dedicated to environmental markets, and this year you can attend from the comfort of your desk on Oct. 14-15.

“Carbon Forward is a well-timed opportunity to get on top of the wholesale changes to climate legislation, emissions targets, and corporate ambition expected in the 2020s,” said Redshaw Advisors’ Louis Redshaw.

Conference day 1 is dedicated to the world’s largest carbon market, the EU ETS. From political and regulatory developments all the way through to the latest analysts’ price forecasts, it will cover everything you need to know about how to survive and thrive under Europe’s flagship climate action programme.

focuses on how investment portfolios and businesses can align themselves with a net zero emissions goal. Carbon Forward is gathering leading names in finance, industry, and low-carbon project development to discuss the emerging role for international carbon markets to help future-proof investment portfolios.

“Things are developing rapidly and we have put together an agenda to ensure delegates, whether from industry, finance, research, or regulatory backgrounds, can gain a clear understanding of what is changing and why it matters,” said Carbon Pulse Director and Co-Founder Ben Garside.

We have an unprecedented line-up of speakers this year:

Jos Delbeke, EIB Climate Chair, former Director-General, European Commission, DG Climate Action

James Cameron, Senior Advisor, Pollination

Adam Guibourgé-Czetwertyński, Poland Ministry of Climate, Undersecretary of State

Jess Ayers, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation

Hans Bergman, European Commission, DG Climate Action, Head of Unit for ETS Policy Development and Auctioning

Adrian Rimmer, London Stock Exchange Group

Ariel Perez, Hartree Partners

Ulf Ek, Northlander Commodity Advisors LLP

Casey Dwyer, Andurand Capital Management LLP

Mark Lewis, BNP Paribas Asset Management

Yann Andreassen, ICIS

Ingvild Sorhus, Refinitiv

Jahn Olsen, BloombergNEF

Trevor Sikorski, Energy Aspects

Lawson Steele, Berenberg

Mischa Repmann. Swiss Re

and MANY MORE

