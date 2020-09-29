China might need 800 MtCO2e/year from nature-based solutions -govt advisor
Published 12:48 on September 29, 2020 / Last updated at 12:48 on September 29, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
China will likely eventually need to store as much as 800 MtCO2e annually in natural sinks to meet its goal of becoming carbon neutral before 2060, according to a key climate policy advisor to the government.
