South Korea adopts 2021-25 ETS allocation plan, tightens coal benchmarks
Published 09:00 on September 29, 2020 / Last updated at 10:29 on September 29, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea's cabinet on Tuesday approved the final version of the 2021-25 ETS allocation plan, making late adjustments including tightening benchmarks for coal power plants and loosening them for LNG.
