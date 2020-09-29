Asia Pacific > South Korea adopts 2021-25 ETS allocation plan, tightens coal benchmarks

South Korea adopts 2021-25 ETS allocation plan, tightens coal benchmarks

Published 09:00 on September 29, 2020  /  Last updated at 10:29 on September 29, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea's cabinet on Tuesday approved the final version of the 2021-25 ETS allocation plan, making late adjustments including tightening benchmarks for coal power plants and loosening them for LNG.

South Korea’s cabinet on Tuesday approved the final version of the 2021-25 ETS allocation plan, making late adjustments including tightening benchmarks for coal power plants and loosening them for LNG.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software