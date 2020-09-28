Job Postings > Corporate Sales Trader (Great Britain Carbon Markets), Vertis – Brussels

Corporate Sales Trader (Great Britain Carbon Markets), Vertis – Brussels

Published 22:40 on September 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:40 on September 28, 2020  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Join our Carbon Trading Desk as a Corporate Trader for your country; Develop a deep understanding of your market, including buyers, sellers and competitors; Develop and maintain a portfolio of new customers and counterparts active on the certificates market, prioritise your leads and turn them into clients and transactions;

REQUIREMENTS

  • 3-4 years of sales trading or account management experience with EU ETS or related markets, and strong desire to do sales;
  • Demonstrated ability to build and maintain strong relationships with clients and stakeholders;
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;
  • Ambitious spirit, proactive personality and a commercial mind-set – prior entrepreneurial experience is a plus;
  • Strong attention to detail, good with numbers and Excel;
  • Driving license is a must – regular travel to customers is required;
  • Relevant degree in Economics, Finance or Business Administration;
  • Native English.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Join our Carbon Trading Desk as a Corporate Trader for your country;
  • Develop a deep understanding of your market, including buyers, sellers and competitors;
  • Develop and maintain a portfolio of new customers and counterparts active on the certificates market, prioritise your leads and turn them into clients and transactions;
  • Conduct day-to-day sales initiatives and provide clients with essential market intelligence-analysis to support pricing, trading and risk mitigation strategies;
  • Conduct on-site meetings and discussions with potential customers about their needs;
  • Take initial contacts through to financial close, which might take from 1 day to 6 months;
  • Represent Vertis and build our brand on the market through conferences and PR initiatives.

APPLY HERE

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software