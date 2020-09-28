Corporate Sales Trader (Great Britain Carbon Markets), Vertis – Brussels

REQUIREMENTS
- 3-4 years of sales trading or account management experience with EU ETS or related markets, and strong desire to do sales;
- Demonstrated ability to build and maintain strong relationships with clients and stakeholders;
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;
- Ambitious spirit, proactive personality and a commercial mind-set – prior entrepreneurial experience is a plus;
- Strong attention to detail, good with numbers and Excel;
- Driving license is a must – regular travel to customers is required;
- Relevant degree in Economics, Finance or Business Administration;
- Native English.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Join our Carbon Trading Desk as a Corporate Trader for your country;
- Develop a deep understanding of your market, including buyers, sellers and competitors;
- Develop and maintain a portfolio of new customers and counterparts active on the certificates market, prioritise your leads and turn them into clients and transactions;
- Conduct day-to-day sales initiatives and provide clients with essential market intelligence-analysis to support pricing, trading and risk mitigation strategies;
- Conduct on-site meetings and discussions with potential customers about their needs;
- Take initial contacts through to financial close, which might take from 1 day to 6 months;
- Represent Vertis and build our brand on the market through conferences and PR initiatives.