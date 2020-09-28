Climate Change Policy Expert, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) – Belgrade

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is a membership Union uniquely composed of both government and civil society organisations. It provides public, private and non-governmental organisations with the knowledge and tools that enable human progress, economic development and nature conservation to take place together.

IUCN has evolved into the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network. It harnesses the experience, resources and reach of its 1,300 Member organisations and the input of over 10,000 experts. IUCN is the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it. Our experts are organised into six commissions dedicated to species survival, environmental law, protected areas, social and economic policy, ecosystem management, and education and communication.

Working at IUCN means joining a dedicated and diverse team of experts based all over the world. IUCN is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in its recruitment practices, welcoming applications from all qualified people.

