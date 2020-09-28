Americas > California gasoline usage edges higher in June as rate tempers, state data shows

California gasoline usage edges higher in June as rate tempers, state data shows

Published 21:55 on September 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:15 on September 28, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California fuel consumption ramped up in June compared to prior months, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to depress gasoline and diesel demand beneath historic levels, according to state data published Monday.

California fuel consumption ramped up in June compared to prior months, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to depress gasoline and diesel demand beneath historic levels, according to state data published Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software