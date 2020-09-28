Sweden’s Preem withdraws big-emitting refinery expansion plans
Published 19:56 on September 28, 2020 / Last updated at 19:56 on September 28, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Swedish oil firm Preem has withdrawn refinery expansion plans that would have created the country’s biggest EU ETS emitter, it said on Monday, diverting investments into biofuels.
