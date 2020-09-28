Methane Reductions Analyst (x2), Bluesource – Calgary

Job Description As a Methane Reductions Analyst, reporting to our Methane Program Director, you will join the Blue Source Methane team where your core focus will be to contribute to a variety of technical projects across our client and project portfolio. The projects you will participate in are generating high quality greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions in the oil & gas sector. You will play a key role in quantifying GHG emissions, and take on significant responsibility supporting large-scale emission reduction projects within a supportive and collaborative team environment. Core job duties will include: Calculating greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions for projects and facilities in accordance with recognized protocols; Documenting GHG emission projects (e.g. preparing Offset Project Plans, Offset Project Reports, GHG inventories, etc); Working with clients and prospective clients to identify GHG reduction opportunities and bringing those projects forward; Liaising with clients to manage the collection and organization of relevant GHG data; Facilitating the verification/audit of GHG emission reduction projects with independent third-parties; Ensuring high quality and integrity of field collected data necessary to quantify the emission reductions; Assessing potential greenhouse gas solutions and technologies; Technical writing and reporting; Business development, proposal writing and opportunity assessments; Contributing to a positive and enthusiastic office culture! You will have responsibility for the management of individual projects and will have the opportunity to travel within AB and potentially other provinces to see our projects in action, liaise with clients and perform onsite evaluation where required.

Qualifications This position is best suited to a self-motivated individual with a strong work ethic, proven technical abilities, clear communication skills, strong attention to detail and a high level of data analysis proficiency. The ability to take the initiative and work independently, as well as to work in a team environment, are both highly valued. Required skills and competencies: A great attitude, passion for the environment/climate change, and making a difference; Enthusiasm towards working collaboratively with the oil and gas sector towards cleaner energy solutions; A high level of numeracy and comfort with interpreting technical (i.e. engineering and scientific) data and performing calculations (preferably in relation to GHGs); Strong oral and written communications skills; Attention to detail and multitasking; Critical thinker with innovative, problem solving abilities; Excellent time management skills and ability to adapt quickly to meet priority deadlines. In addition, the following qualifications are associated with the role: A science, engineering, or instrumentation-related bachelor’s degree or certification; (0.5-1) years of experience working in the oil & gas sector, which may include summer or co-op terms is preferred; (0.5-1) years of experience working in a relevant environmental field (climate change, energy efficiency, etc) is preferred; Experience managing several, simultaneous projects is highly desirable; Eco Canada pre-approved internship candidate is preferred.

