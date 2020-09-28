Asia Pacific > New Zealand PM says will try to extend life of major emitter

New Zealand PM says will try to extend life of major emitter

Published 05:17 on September 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 05:17 on September 28, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said she would try and extend the operation of Rio Tinto’s New Zealand aluminium smelter by 3-5 years, potentially a bullish signal for NZU prices as the plant is one of the biggest emitters in the nation’s emissions trading scheme.

