New Zealand PM says will try to extend life of major emitter

Published 05:17 on September 28, 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said she would try and extend the operation of Rio Tinto’s New Zealand aluminium smelter by 3-5 years, potentially a bullish signal for NZU prices as the plant is one of the biggest emitters in the nation’s emissions trading scheme.