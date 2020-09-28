Customer Engagement and Business Development Role, Carbon Neutral – Perth

Carbon Neutral is a leading mission-driven carbon reduction consultancy. As a long standing and respected carbon solutions consultancy and offsets provider, we support organisations in the low carbon economy.

Carbon Neutral works primarily in the voluntary carbon credit market, and support organisations to measure, reduce and offset their greenhouse gas emissions. We work closely with organisations to ensure our services fit seamlessly with their corporate social responsibility and climate change solutions. Our services include carbon footprint and energy reduction strategies, carbon credit project development and retailing, revegetation programs and green marketing support.

Carbon Neutral is also a leading biodiverse reforestation ‘carbon sink’ developer. To date we have planted 30+ million mixed native species in the award winning Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor.

We have a fantastic opportunity for an experienced business development and customer service specialist to join a leading environmental organisation to grow and support our client base in Australia and overseas.

Position Summary

We are seeking a specialist to join the team to further develop and support our expanding client base. With a minimum of three years business experience, preferably in B2B account management, candidates must have previous experience in a client facing role; possess an excellent phone manner, have strong computer literacy skills and attention to detail and a focus on meeting and exceeding customers’ expectations.

The ideal candidate must be passionate about climate change solutions and the environment, particularly regarding carbon credit markets as well as the role that reforestation plays as a climate solution.

Main Tasks and Responsibilities

To actively seek and develop new clients for Carbon Neutral and manage existing clients. Grow strong referral sources, community links and new business partnerships as part of a team approach in assisting clients meet their environmental and sustainability goals.

• Proactively qualify and manage inbound leads

• Drive growth in new business opportunities through networking and referral marketing

• Assist with client renewals, proposals and contracts across a range of sectors and business size

• Coordinate the smooth delivery of quality sales and administrative functions including CRM management

Essential Selection Criteria

• A commitment to and knowledge of positive environmental and climate change solutions with an enthusiasm and passion to influence high level B2B clients in their sustainability goals

• Proven experience of minimum of three (3) years in Customer Service and /or Account Management

• Strong competency in MS Office, particularly Excel to accompany your analytical abilities, and know-how of relevant sales/CRM software

• Exceptional written communications skills

• Strong organisational skills and meticulous attention to detail

• A passionate and proactive approach to work

