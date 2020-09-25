Carbon Roadmap Project Manager, Apple – Cupertino, California

Published 18:12 on September 25, 2020 / Last updated at 18:12 on September 25, 2020 / Job Postings / No Comments

The ideal candidate is exceptionally organized and team oriented, and has relevant background in the environmental field. They will work with a globally dispersed, cross-functional team to improve coordination, project and program tracking and delivery, and progress reporting. They must be a flexible, proactive, and creative problem solver with a strong desire to support and empower others.