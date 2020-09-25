Carbon Roadmap Project Manager, Apple – Cupertino, California

- Organization (Name/Acronym/Homepage): Apple
- Position (Title/Department/Project): Data and Policy Analyst
- Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements: Carbon Roadmap Project Manager, Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives
The ideal candidate is exceptionally organized and team oriented, and has relevant background in the environmental field. They will work with a globally dispersed, cross-functional team to improve coordination, project and program tracking and delivery, and progress reporting. They must be a flexible, proactive, and creative problem solver with a strong desire to support and empower others.
- Your Web Address for this Job Posting: https://jobs.apple.com/en-us/details/200193150/carbon-roadmap-project-manager-environment-policy-and-social-initiatives?team=CORSV
- Date (Deadline for Application/Starting Date): asap
- Duty Station (City/ies and Country/ies): Santa Clara Valley (Cupertino), California, United States