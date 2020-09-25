Job Postings > Carbon Roadmap Project Manager, Apple – Cupertino, California

Carbon Roadmap Project Manager, Apple – Cupertino, California

The ideal candidate is exceptionally organized and team oriented, and has relevant background in the environmental field. They will work with a globally dispersed, cross-functional team to improve coordination, project and program tracking and delivery, and progress reporting. They must be a flexible, proactive, and creative problem solver with a strong desire to support and empower others.
  • Organization (Name/Acronym/Homepage): Apple
  • Position (Title/Department/Project): Data and Policy Analyst
  • Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements: Carbon Roadmap Project Manager, Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives

