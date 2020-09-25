Carbon Projects Origination Managers, AirCarbon – Africa, Asia, LATAM

AirCarbon (ACX) – Carbon Projects Origination Manager – Africa, Asia, LATAM– Multiple Openings Across Geographies

ACX is a Singapore regulated exchange that brings traditional commodities architecture to the carbon market. Project developers are at the center of ACX’s strategy of transparency in the carbon markets. The Origination Manager (OM) is tasked with creating and maintaining a pipeline of carbon projects in his/her respective region. The OM will remain the central contact point for the project developer and ACX from origination, listing, sale and beyond.

AirCarbon is looking for individual(s) to bring carbon emissions reduction projects onto the exchange platform. The role draws on skills across business development, project management, finance, climate science, policy and technology.

Individuals with existing pipelines and client portfolios are encouraged to apply. We look to OMs to run their portfolio as a business within a business.

Main tasks and responsibilities

Identify opportunities and conduct feasibility studies to assess the viability of carbon emissions reduction projects in the region against the requirements of the ACX;

Prepare submissions and shepherd projects through KYC/DD process;

Manage and foster a close working ongoing relationship with carbon project owners;

Create and manage a pipeline of carbon emissions reduction project opportunities in the region;

Work with carbon developers to broaden the scope of activities provided by the exchange. This may include the sale of financial hedges, and other financial products;

Design and implement business development campaigns targeting new and existing projects and markets

Requirements

Knowledge of carbon markets

Experience with the origination of carbon projects

Experience working with a broad range of stakeholders including government and project developers.

Experience working across diverse locations and jurisdictions

Work well within an interdisciplinary team, as well as independently, with colleagues based in different locations and time zones.

Team player who is eager to learn.

Excellent project and time management skills

Financial market background

Offer:

Compensation is commensurate with experience and has a generous commission structure aligning the interests of each OM and his/her portfolio clients. It is expected that the OM’s commission take will overshadow his/her base salary in short order.

It is our goal to build a socially conscious company focused on the wellbeing of its employees, shareholders and extended community. As a startup, we foster a unique and adventurous workplace that values new ideas and gives room to experiment and learning from mistakes.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business requirements. Climate deniers need not apply.

Apply via www.aircarbon.co/careers