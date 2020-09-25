NZ Market: NZUs stuck at FPO level as trading grinds to a halt

Published 10:12 on September 25, 2020

New Zealand carbon allowances have been stuck a few cents above the fixed price option (FPO) all week, with trading activity slowing to a trickle as buyers hesitate to pay more while sellers hold back in anticipation of higher prices later.