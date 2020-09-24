EMEA > EU carbon capture prospects “improving” with higher climate goals, IEA says

EU carbon capture prospects “improving” with higher climate goals, IEA says

Published 19:06 on September 24, 2020  /  Last updated at 19:07 on September 24, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Opportunities to invest in technology-based carbon removals in the EU have improved in recent years, opening new pathways for the bloc's heavy industry, an IEA report released Thursday said.

