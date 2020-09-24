Climate Change Specialist, NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade – Wellington

Kōrero mō te tūranga – About the Climate Change Specialist role

If you are looking for a challenge, then this is the ideal job for you. The Climate Change Specialist is a key non-rotational role within the Ministry’s Multilateral Group. In this role, you will provide strong thought leadership to help us achieve the strategic priorities and high level outcomes for the climate change agenda. Specifically, you will lead our engagement on the interface between climate change and trade, the interagency climate change work programme, and provide input into our climate change policy.

Mō mātou – About us

Our people act in the world to build a safer, more prosperous and more sustainable future for New Zealanders. By building connections with and influencing other countries and international institutions, we advance New Zealand’s interests and pursue New Zealand’s values. We provide advice to the Government on the implications for New Zealand of what is happening in the world.

Mā‎ wai te mahi nei? Who are we looking for?

We are looking for a person who is able to provide analytical and intellectual rigor in formulating and delivering effective policy outcomes for climate change, which is one of New Zealand’s foreign policy priorities. As well as excellent communication, analysis, and problem-solving skills, you’ll be the kind of person who enjoys thinking strategically in a swiftly changing global environment.

Me pēhea te tuku tono – To Apply

We want our people to reflect the diversity of New Zealand and the communities we represent – valuing and respecting the contributions of staff with diverse backgrounds, experiences, skills and perspectives. We value the transferable skills and points of view that both career and life experience bring to the table. As an employer we are committed to a focus on leadership, talent, training and development, and flexible work options.

If you bring an authentic view of New Zealand’s place in the world, we’d love to hear from you. Apply today (from here) with your CV and cover letter.

Please note, you must be able to obtain and maintain an appropriate NZ Government Security clearance.