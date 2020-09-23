Americas > Specified source emissions spike in Ontario during truncated final year of WCI participation

Specified source emissions spike in Ontario during truncated final year of WCI participation

Published 21:17 on September 23, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:30 on September 23, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Ontario’s GHG emissions rose year-on-year in 2018 from specified sources as Premier Doug Ford yanked the province out of the WCI-linked ETS midway through the year, according to recent government data.

Ontario’s GHG emissions rose year-on-year in 2018 from specified sources as Premier Doug Ford yanked the province out of the WCI-linked ETS midway through the year, according to recent government data.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software