Head of Sales, Redshaw Advisors – London

Head of Sales – London

We have a unique opportunity for a head of sales to join a young and progressive company based in Greenwich, London. Redshaw Advisors is an award-winning company that helps businesses, governments and investors around the world to understand and manage their exposure to Environmental Markets. We have grown rapidly since 2014 thanks to our innovation and our vision that a customers’ full understanding of the moving parts of markets comes long before a sale. Respect and integrity are at the core of everything we do and have helped Redshaw Advisors build trusted partnerships with our rapidly expanding customer base.

Principal responsibilities

Motivating our team of international business development managers to expand their customer base, ensuring year-on-year growth of >20% within a competitive and dynamic marketplace.

Developing customer engagement and an account management strategy to ensure existing customer retention rate of at least 80%.

Identifying key areas for improvement in the company’s sales process.

Ongoing training and development of the sales team.

Monthly reporting of sales performance to the rest of the senior management team.

All aspects of recruitment for the sales team in coordination with our HR department.

Acting as a spokesperson for the organisation at industry events and conferences.

Required Skills and Experience

Previous experience successfully managing multi-lingual sales teams is essential, preferably within a similar industry.

Proven track record of achieving targets and driving sales growth in a business.

Strong leadership skills and an ability to inspire.

The ability to communicate at a senior level with some of Europe’s largest companies.

Excellent communication and time management skills.

Highly motivated and ambitious individual with the desire and ability to develop others.

High levels of diligence and attention to detail.

Adaptable to the changing environment of working in a small but fast-growing company.

English fluency essential, ideally one or more other European languages.

Solid academic achievement; preferably educated to degree level.

Professional sales training would be a strong advantage.

Benefits

Grow with and be part of the brightest team in the Environmental Markets sector.

Our flat structure puts you in charge of your progress, with rewards to match.

Competitive base salary, quarterly bonus scheme based on individual and team performance. Performance based bonus is uncapped.

How to apply

Please email a copy of your CV and cover letter to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title “Head of Sales”.