Aviation/CORSIA > CORSIA to add €0.17 to airline ticket prices for flights leaving EU -study

CORSIA to add €0.17 to airline ticket prices for flights leaving EU -study

Published 15:25 on September 23, 2020  /  Last updated at 15:25 on September 23, 2020  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International  /  No Comments

The UN’s CORSIA international aviation offsetting mechanism will add just 17 euro cents to ticket prices for long-haul flights from the EU, according to an NGO-commissioned study published Tuesday.

The UN’s CORSIA international aviation offsetting mechanism will add just 17 euro cents to ticket prices for long-haul flights from the EU, according to an NGO-commissioned study published Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software