Policy Adviser, Net Zero Public Engagement, BEIS – London

In summer 2019 the UK Government set a new, more ambitious, long term target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. This world leading target, the first from a major economy, will bring to an end the UK’s contribution to climate change. Delivering on it will require the UK to transform the way we heat our homes and buildings, our approach to transport and industry as well as how we generate and use energy. This in turn will increasingly see changes for the public and businesses in how we travel, what we buy, how we manufacture goods and insulate our homes, as well as requiring personal and business action.
We are looking for someone to support business and public engagement focused on a long-term strategy for how the Government, working with other partners, can both communicate the Net Zero policy and drive meaningful behaviour change needed to meet our target. This will involve researching the positive behaviours we need to see among different stakeholders, understanding barriers to change and designing and enacting targeted engagement strategies. This role requires a good understanding of stakeholder engagement best practice and policies to address climate change.
The successful candidate will work within the Clean Growth and Carbon Budgets team, located in the Clean Growth Directorate in BEIS. The team oversees the development and delivery of the Government’s strategy for bringing down the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, to meet our climate commitments and driving clean growth across the UK, as part of the Industrial Strategy. Specifically the Clean Growth team leads on HMG’s strategy in relation to how we can position the UK at the forefront of new low carbon technologies and approaches that will be needed globally to tackle climate change in order to drive new economic growth and jobs across the UK.
You will also work closely with BEIS communications team focused on climate change as well as teams working across Whitehall on COP26 and international climate policy.
• Coordinating cross-government engagement activities with SMEs on net zero
• Leading engagement with representatives of different sectors e.g. farming, retail
• Identifying new channels and approaches for supporting business to decarbonise, including using digital tools
• Account managing a business communications campaign in the run up to COP26; and ensuring the campaign supports businesses to take concrete steps to net zero.
• At least two years’ experience in stakeholder engagement or communications
• Educated to undergraduate degree level or equivalent
• Skilled at building and maintaining relationships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders
• A high degree of confidence engaging with and influencing senior stakeholders to achieve team objectives
• The ability to work under pressure, be flexible, proactive, and self-motivated
• Excellent organisational skills and an ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines across a range of policy areas
• An understanding of climate change policy
• Experience working with the UK business community
We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive team and welcome applications by candidates from all backgrounds.
- Communicating and Influencing
- Seeing the Big Picture
Candidates will be sifted on behavioural statements, CV, and personal statement. Using your 500 word personal statement please explain ‘How would you engage UK businesses on climate change in the post-COVID-19 environment?’
In the event of a large number of applicants, applications will be sifted on the lead behaviour (Communicating and Influencing). Candidates who pass the initial sift may be progressed to a full sift, or progressed straight to assessment/interview.
The interview will consist of behaviour based questions.
Interviewees will be asked to deliver a presentation; further details will be provided nearer the time.
Week of Sift: w/c 05/10/2020
Week of Interviews: w/c 12/10/2020
Interview Location: Virtual via MS Teams
