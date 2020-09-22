Research Fellow, National University of Singapore – Singapore

Description

The Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions and the Department of Biological Sciences at the National University of Singapore (NUS) invite applications for a Research Fellow in Blue Carbon Science and Policy. The position is expected to begin in December 2020 or soon after, and will be for a period of one year. The successful candidate will work with Prof Koh Lian Pin and Associate Professor Dan Friess.

THE ROLE

• Coordinate the Centre’s blue carbon research and initiatives.

• Lead the Centre’s synthesis papers on blue carbon science.

• Contribute to the Centre’s development of funding proposals on blue carbon research.

• Liaise with the Centre’s government, corporate and civil society partners to identify blue carbon research gaps and opportunities.

• Mentor the Centre’s graduate and undergraduate students working on blue carbon projects.

TERMS OF APPOINTMENT

1. The appointment will be tenable for a period of one year.

2. The position comes with competitive remuneration.

3. Singapore citizens and permanent residents are eligible for Central Provident Fund benefits.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Interested applicants should submit an application package to Ms. Rozita Ahmad (rozita@nus.edu.sg) at the Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions. The package should contain the following information: –

• Letter of application.

• Curriculum vitae, with complete list of publications.

• At least one sample of published work.

• A research statement (maximum 2 pages) explaining the candidate’s past research experience; most impactful publications; and aptitude in relation to job description.

• Contact information for 3 referees.

Applicants will be asked to appear for interview (including over Zoom). For further information, please contact Associate Professor Dan Friess (dan.friess@nus.edu.sg) or Professor Koh Lian Pin (lianpinkoh@nus.edu.sg).

Qualifications

• PhD in ecology, geography, environmental sciences, environmental policy, life sciences or similar disciplines.

• Research and policy experience in blue carbon and associated coastal ecosystems (e.g. mangrove, seagrass, saltmarsh, macroalgae).

• Policy experience in the academic-policy interface.

• Strong publication track record commensurate with career stage.

• Highly organized and proactive.

• Ability to work independently.

DESIRABLE SKILLS

• Research experience in seagrass ecosystems.

• Experience leading group workshops and research publications.

• Strong analytical skills in GIS or remote sensing.

• Strong quantitative skills in R or similar.

