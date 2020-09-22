Australian offset issuance picks up after slow period
Published 10:16 on September 22, 2020 / Last updated at 10:16 on September 22, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator last week issued over 520,000 new carbon credits, after doling out just a total 30,000 over the previous two weeks amid ERF auction preparations.
