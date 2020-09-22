South Korean firm strikes rare China CDM deal
Published 08:43 on September 22, 2020 / Last updated at 12:13 on September 22, 2020 / Asia Pacific, China, China's Offset Market, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, South Korea / No Comments
A South Korean firm has struck a rare deal with a Chinese petrochemical group that will see the two launch a Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) project to generate carbon credits eventually eligible for compliance use in the South Korean emissions trading scheme.
A South Korean firm has struck a rare deal with a Chinese petrochemical group that will see the two launch a Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) project to generate carbon credits eventually eligible for compliance use in the South Korean emissions trading scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.