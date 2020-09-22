Asia Pacific > South Korean firm strikes rare China CDM deal

South Korean firm strikes rare China CDM deal

Published 08:43 on September 22, 2020  /  Last updated at 12:13 on September 22, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, China, China's Offset Market, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, South Korea  /  No Comments

A South Korean firm has struck a rare deal with a Chinese petrochemical group that will see the two launch a Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) project to generate carbon credits eventually eligible for compliance use in the South Korean emissions trading scheme.

A South Korean firm has struck a rare deal with a Chinese petrochemical group that will see the two launch a Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) project to generate carbon credits eventually eligible for compliance use in the South Korean emissions trading scheme.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software