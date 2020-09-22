Australia outlines A$18b technology roadmap to cut carbon emissions
Published 05:30 on September 22, 2020 / Last updated at 05:41 on September 22, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia on Tuesday outlined a plan to invest around A$18 billion ($13 bln) over the next decade in five technologies it says will drive GHG emissions cuts, but Energy Minister Angus Taylor refused to consider increasing the nation’s climate ambition.
