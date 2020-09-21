Middle Office Modelling Analyst, Genesis – Auckland

Genesis is New Zealand’s largest energy retailer, supplying customers with electricity, natural gas, and LPG, and generating around 20% of New Zealand’s electricity across our portfolio of thermal and renewable generation sites across the country. The spread of locations and fuel types in the portfolio gives us significant operating flexibility, and our energy, fuels and derivatives trading capability has grown significantly over recent years to ensure we optimise risk and returns while meeting customer demand.

About the role:

Due to an internal move, we have an exciting opportunity for an experienced analyst to join our Middle Office, to carry out core functions including providing treasury and risk modelling, stress testing, reporting, analysis, valuations, and improving and automating key Middle Office processes. You will join a small, close-knit, and high-performing team, providing you with great exposure to the intricacies of the wholesale electricity market.

Key responsibilities:

• Own, maintain, and improve key Middle Office models, including Gross Margin at Risk (GMaR) and stress testing mdoels.

• Monitor market trading risk, including compliance with limits and thresholds to proactively identify and work with the business to resolve issues and escalating breaches according to the Market Trading Risk Policy.

• Complete Middle Office checks and reporting on treasury management, electricity derivative and carbon transactions.

• Prepare regular treasury and risk reports, including electricity derivative and carbon valuations, counterparty credit risk reports, information to support half year and full year financial statements (including the notes to these), treasury and electricity derivatives effectiveness testing.

• Support oil, currency, and interest rate risk management committees.

• Support Middle Office and Corporate Finance with various tasks, such as treasury activities, regulatory reporting, and debt issuance programmes.

About you:

• A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a treasury or derivatives analyst role within medium to large corporate environments.

• Experience with analytical, treasury and risk management systems (e.g. Reval, GTreasury).

• A keen eye for detail and business improvements.

• New Zealand or international wholesale electricity market, oil and gas, or banking experience (preferred).

• Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Finance or similar.

This role will see you working closely with teams outside Finance, including our Wholesale trading teams, requiring a collaborative approach, tempered with assertiveness where required to ensure that the Company’s risk framework is complied with. Suited to an inquisitive, tech savvy, adaptable individual, who is able to understand the commercial intent of a derivatives transaction.



Our culture:

Excitingly, Genesis and the wider industry are changing at pace; as such it is essential that you enjoy working in a dynamic and agile environment where you are expected to push yourself, continually learn and develop, and take advantage of technology and digital solutions. Genesis is proud to be an inclusive workplace. We celebrate difference, diversity and aim to empower our employees. We reward our staff with a great salary, 4% KiwiSaver, a power discount, a collaborative culture and ongoing development opportunities. If this sounds like you, please apply online.

Please note, we are relocating to Wynyard Quarter in mid-October.

Click here to apply.