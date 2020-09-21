Senior Carbon Coordinator, Indigenous Land and Sea Corp., Adelaide/Darwin

• 24 month Non-ongoing Opportunity

• Preferred location Adelaide or Darwin, however other locations may be considered

• Salary Range $100,500 to $110,500 per annum (plus 15.4% Super)

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and freshwater country.

Under the direction of the Manager Carbon and Environment, the Senior Carbon Coordinator will lead the exploration, evaluation and development of new carbon opportunities and associated strategy and policy advice at the ILSC. The role will also support the design, implementation, administration, monitoring and communication of current ILSC carbon-related projects.

In this role you will:

• Lead the development of the ILSC’s carbon strategy, including high-level strategic analysis of the potential for ILSC priorities to be achieved through carbon projects, carbon farming methodology developments and government and industry initiatives.

• Lead the design, implementation, monitoring and communication about ILSC-supported carbon projects on Indigenous-held land, and provide advice and support on carbon project management to the ILSC’s Savanna Fire Management Program, ILSC Project Managers, and Indigenous groups generally as required.

• Provide policy advice to ILSC staff, the Board and Executive on carbon-related developments and opportunities, based on contemporary knowledge of national and international carbon policy, market and methodology developments.

The preferred applicant will be engaged on a 24 month non ongoing basis under the provision of the ILSC Enterprise Agreement.

For further information, please contact Jonathan Green, Manager Carbon and Environment on (08) 8100 7100 or Freecall 1800 818 490. (Position documentation, the Recruitment Privacy Statement and more information about the ILSC are available on our website at www.ilsc.gov.au)

You must be an Australian resident and your application must demonstrate that you have knowledge of the role and functions of the ILSC

To apply visit www.ilsc.gov.au/Home/About/Careers

Applications are to include a covering letter and current CV in “MS word” or PDF format. Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview.

Applications close 9am Australian Central Standard Time on Monday 28 September 2020.

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply