EU carbon prices could double by 2024 under Commission-inspired ETS reforms -analysts
Published 00:10 on September 21, 2020 / Last updated at 00:23 on September 21, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices could double within the next four years should lawmakers agree to tighten the market based on some of the proposals floated by the European Commission.
