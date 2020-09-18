PJM states should opt for carbon pricing over state-led RPS programmes -market monitor

Members of the US' PJM power grid should choose CO2 pricing mechanisms like RGGI to lower emissions and generate revenue, rather than relying on inconsistent and expensive Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) and subsidies to do the job, the regional transmission organisation’s market monitor said Friday.