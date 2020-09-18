PJM states should opt for carbon pricing over state-led RPS programmes -market monitor
Published 23:03 on September 18, 2020 / Last updated at 23:03 on September 18, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments
Members of the US' PJM power grid should choose CO2 pricing mechanisms like RGGI to lower emissions and generate revenue, rather than relying on inconsistent and expensive Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) and subsidies to do the job, the regional transmission organisation’s market monitor said Friday.
