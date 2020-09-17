South Korea to reduce offset limit in ETS, ministry proposals indicate

Published 10:57 on September 17, 2020 / Last updated at 10:57 on September 17, 2020

South Korean companies will only be allowed to use half the previously expected amount of offsets to help meet their compliance requirements in the emissions trading scheme during the 2021-25 period, according to a proposal by the environment ministry.