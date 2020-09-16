Australian Carbon Projects Sourcing Manager, South Pole – Sydney/Melbourne

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all six continents, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Project Sourcing team works hand in hand with project owners and developers, active in the carbon markets and renewable energy space, to identify, negotiate and contract new emission reduction projects. By acquiring new projects within our portfolio, we ensure that South Pole always has the right mix of carbon credits available to meet the demands of our clients. If you’re an ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, this position may be right for you!

Australian Carbon Projects Sourcing Manager

based in Sydney or Melbourne

Leveraging South Pole’s unparalleled expertise, track record and global team to develop business around carbon emissions reduction projects, this exciting new role will start with managing our existing project base across two methods: savanna burning and herd management. Based on this original portfolio, we seek to identify opportunities for building and growing our project portfolio under the Emissions Reduction/Climate Solutions Fund (ERF/CSF), as well under voluntary standards. The role will require a breadth of skills across business management, project management, finance, science, policy, markets and technology.

Main tasks and responsibilities

Identify opportunities and conduct feasibility studies to assess the viability of new carbon emissions reduction projects both under the ERF/CSF, as well as on behalf of corporate clients

Prepare submissions for carbon projects to participate in the ERF/CSF auctions organised by the Clean Energy Regulator

Manage the pipeline of existing and new Emissions Reduction Fund projects to ensure issuance of Australia Carbon Credit Units against contracts

Manage the signing of Carbon Abatement Contracts with the Clean Energy Regulator

Create a pipeline of ‘tailor-made’ carbon emissions reduction project opportunities in Australia, awaiting investment and readily deployable for corporates looking to strategically source carbon, also including ‘insetting’ within corporate value chains

Design and implement business development campaigns targeting new carbon farming projects

Liaising with project owners, such as pastoral/herd companies, indigenous groups and other landholders to create working relationships to develop carbon emissions reduction projects, including on land managed by traditional owners

Undertaking due diligence on prospective leads prior to signing Sales Agreements

Developing project plans and budgets, as part of that, coordinate with South Pole’s global portfolio and sourcing team to ensure technical expertise is optimally deployed for Australian projects

Help growing a local project development team in coordination with South Pole’s global portfolio structure to meet the needs of the Australian market

Support the Australian sales team with regards to strategic carbon procurement initiatives of major clients, including for ‘tailor-made’ projects and ‘insetting’

Requirements

Essential Knowledge of carbon markets, both compliance and voluntary Knowledge of relevant legislation including Carbon Credits (Carbon Farming Act) 2011, Native Title Experience with the ERF/CSF auction process Experience working with a broad range of stakeholders including government and landowners Experience managing a team in complex and geographically diverse locations Ability to work in an interdisciplinary team, as well as independently, with colleagues based in different locations and time zones around the globe Outstanding project and time management skills Result-oriented work approach with the ability to work quickly from concept creation to the implementation of successful campaigns Eagerness to grow and learn in an evolving environment Optimistic, mission-driven personality with a can-do spirit



Desirable Experience working with Indigenous stakeholders, including negotiating native title agreements Indigenous and Torres Strait applicants are encouraged to apply



We offer

