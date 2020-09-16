Australian Carbon Projects Development Coordinator, South Pole – Sydney/Melbourne

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all six continents, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Project Development team is at the forefront of developing and managing climate mitigation activities. By working closely with project owners and developers as well as their local communities, we manage the complete registration, verification and evaluation of carbon projects to enable the issuance of emission-reduction certificates, in line with official carbon standards. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!

Australian Carbon Projects Development Coordinator

based in Sydney or Melbourne

In the Australian Carbon Projects Development Coordinator role, you will oversee the timely, effective generation and delivery of environmental products such as emission reductions or renewable energy certificates. You will be part of the global project development team – particularly on the technical, project/methodological supervisory and capacity building topics – and you will support the sourcing and business development team of the Projects & Markets (P&M) unit. You will ensure that the projects are implemented as agreed while delivering high-quality deliverable.

The project topics will particularly include forestry and landscape mitigation and removals (e.g. REDD+, ARR, sustainable/regenerative agriculture projects, peat-land/wetland, Blue Carbon, beef cattle herd management) or other project types (e.g. Renewable and energy efficiency, bio-gas, waste and circularity etc.). You will collaborate with other members of the global project development team, particularly the global AFOLU team and other teams/units within South Pole when deemed necessary.

Main tasks and responsibilities

Lead emission reduction generation and full carbon cycle project development/management,being involved in the technical development.

Team coordination/involvement and ensure issues are proactively communicated and discussed with the direct reporting line (business developer – commercial operations (or Sourcing Manager) in Australia), Head of global AFOLU and other Regional managers in Australia and elsewhere where relevant

Be the point of contact and maintain a good relationship with the project owners, Clean Energy Regulator (CER), business partners, auditors (DOEs) and clients in Australia, and internally with the direct report line, Head of AFOLU, Regional Heads, other Senior Leads and other counterparts

Be aware of the process of our business negotiation and signing of ERSAs or ERPAs with the Project Owners (POs), as well as of all the internal procedures in the internal project management tool; be familiar with or eager to learn about financial and investment assessment and business model development

Proposal/deliverable preparation and completion to the quality required by South Pole and the client

Define and plan content and structure to support the certification of a project: work plans, work schedules, budgets, and deliverable

Schedule Technical Reviews (TRs) and Quality Checks (QCs)

Draft invoices to be approved by the supervisor and sent to the Accounting team for submission to clients. Managing project owners’ accounts in our project management tool

Update proposal/project information in the project management tool and ensure all relevant documents are accessible on Google Drive at any time

Keep general information, milestones and cash flow in project management tool up to date

Planning and development of site visits and other types of business trips/training if required

Budget control and resource management; make use of new upcoming tool’s feature to manage budget of all tasks and activities with optimum efficiency and effectiveness

Managing project budgets of at least AUD 150,000 in size

Undertake research into possible partners and collaborators for upcoming opportunities

Requirements

Essential University degree in Forestry, Natural Resource Management, Agriculture, Sustainability, or any climate change and carbon mitigation related fields, a Master’s degree is a plus 3–5 years of relevant work experience in climate change mitigation/adaptation or related fields Thorough functional knowledge or expertise in the field of carbon asset development, particularly in the AFOLU fields and methodologies, especially those associated to the Emission Reduction Fund (ERF) Ability to manage targets and priorities and develop individual and team goals Capable in making decisions that focus on the operational aspects and take accountability for it Experience in managing a team of mainly early career dedicated professionals Excellent written and oral command of English, conversational capability in other languages is considered a plus Advanced network of potential clients, collaborators or other relevant stakeholders Holder of Australian passport or permanent resident



Desirable Experience working with Traditional Owners, or other landholders, such as farmers, including negotiating native title agreements Knowledge of Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Experience with FullCAM and/or SavBAT tools Indigenous and Torres Strait applicants are encouraged to apply



We offer

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make; South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need

Please apply

If you are interested in joining a young and international team looking to make a difference to the world we would be happy to hear from you! Please send your cover letter and CV directly through our website. If you have any questions regarding this vacancy, please contact us on jobs@southpole.com.