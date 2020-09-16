Analyst (x2), The Carbon Trust – London

Contract Term: Permanent

Location: London

Closing date: 23rd September 2020

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Job Details: Seniority Level

Associate: Industry

Environmental Services

Renewables & Environment

Employment Type: Full-time

About the role:

We are looking for two passionate and motivated individuals with strong analytical and problem solving skills to join the Carbon Trust as Analysts. The successful candidates will work in project teams to deliver high quality, high impact advice to clients. The work will offer a chance to work on an influential portfolio of UK and international projects.

The core responsibility of the Analysts will be to conduct data research and analysis, to interpret data and develop and communicate insights as part of a project deliverable. The Analysts will be expected to apply a high degree of independence and initiative in delivering high quality work.

About us:

The Carbon Trust’s mission is to accelerate the move to a sustainable, low carbon economy. We are independent experts on carbon reduction and resource efficiency, who reinvest surpluses from group commercial activities into our mission.

The Carbon Trust provides innovative advice to governments and businesses around the world to support the global transition to a low carbon economy. We work closely with decision makers and implementers in key institutions in the UK and across multiple emerging and developing countries on low-carbon finance, programmes, policy and technology.

Main duties and responsibilities:

Conducting primary and secondary data collection (e.g. through interviews, surveys and desk-based research)

Developing and applying frameworks for analysis and problem-solving

Executing analytical tasks on projects, such as market analysis, business and financial analysis, policy analysis and data modelling

Communicating findings orally and in writing (e.g. writing reports or producing PowerPoint slides)

Contributing to business development and institution-building efforts where required (e.g. knowledge development, marketing and sales)

Key skills we are looking for:

Excellent quantitative, analytical and problem-solving skills

Fluent spoken and written English (other languages are an advantage)

Strong oral and written communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain productive relationships and influence decision-making, tailoring approach depending on the seniority level of business contacts

Ability to work effectively with colleagues in a team environment, and to work on multiple client projects across a given time period

Ability to think and work independently, taking the initiative and ‘ownership’ of tasks, having strong organisational and time management skills

Proven ability to use MS Excel for complex problem solving and analysis

Experience in using MS PowerPoint and Word for communication and report writing

Experience in database and statistical packages is an advantage, but not required

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s degree educated (or equivalent); graduates with at least a 2:1 level of achievement (or equivalent) are strongly preferred

Relevant prior work experience is an advantage

Experience in business/economic/market analysis and/or consultancy is an advantage but not essential

Knowledge of carbon management, climate change and environmental sustainability is an advantage but not essential.

Salary & Benefits:

We offer a competitive salary and a performance based bonus. Our hours are 37.5 per week with 28 days paid holiday plus bank holidays and a generous pension scheme.

Our head office is in London, close to Blackfriars and Waterloo stations, we offer travel card loans, a cycle to work scheme, company away days and a 24-hour Employee Assistance Helpline.

Joining the Carbon Trust provides an opportunity to work alongside some of the leading practitioners in the low carbon arena so if you are excited by this opportunity and would like to join us please click the apply button.

Please be aware that due to the current situation surrounding Covid-19, interviewing and onboarding processes may take place via video conferencing.

We are an equal opportunities employer, value diversity in our workforce and make our decisions based on your skills and experience. We can only accept applications from those who can prove their eligibility to work in the UK. No agencies or publications.