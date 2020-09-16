Climate Policy Officer, British Foreign and Commonwealth Office – Suva, Fiji

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)

Job Subcategory: Political

Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities)

Working to the Head of Commonwealth, Regional Engagement and Climate, this role is at the heart of climate policy within our regional team. The UK is a global leader on tackling climate change, being the largest donor to the Green Climate Fund and the first major economy to legislate on net zero carbon emissions. This role is working within a highly ambitious and active regional climate team and global climate network. The United Kingdom has secured the nomination to host COP26 in Glasgow in 2021. This role will be central to ensuring strong collaboration and partnership with Pacific Island States as we seek to raise global ambition and action. Creative thinking in order to promote the UK’s objectives in these spaces, in collaboration with our communications team, would be an asset.

The job-holder will be responsible for working with key stakeholders to identify regional priorities ahead of COP26. They will pursue opportunities for the UK to help drive ambitious climate policy and action, and co-ordinate COP26 preparations with other UK missions in the Pacific. They will also provide briefing and reporting to London on regional priorities and initiatives on related topics. They will work closely with the Head of Commonwealth, Regional Engagement and Climate, and with the programme team, on events and will lead on relevant policy when the head of section is travelling.

The successful candidate should be willing to be adaptable and will have the opportunity to provide surge capacity to other areas of the mission as required. This provides further opportunities for learning and development in addition to the FCO’s internal online training platform.

The Pacific Network is a tightly knit team and the job-holder will need to quickly create and maintain positive, professional and trusting working relationships to get business done. This is a great job for a highly motivated and independent individual with the ability to spot opportunities and synergies across the region.

The role will suit someone who can work independently to deliver high quality work and is able to successfully manage a diverse task list. As with any team role, there will be occasions when the work is reactive to instructions and taskings either from London or from post senior management.

All staff are expected to be flexible teamplayers willing to turn their hand to any task. The regional team is divided into programme and policy, the jobholder will be expected to work closely with other team members to have an overview of all UK activities relating to climate and the environment in the region.

Policy support and regional reporting (85%)

To engage with internal and external stakeholders on climate policy, aligned with UK priorities, across the Pacific

Remain updated on local and regional climate initiatives and policy, providing analysis and reporting to key stakeholders across the UK network

Support coordination of UK’s COP26 preparations in the Pacific with UK missions across our regional network

To support communications activities, helping to promote and raise the profile of the UK across the Pacific

Attend local and regional climate related meetings and workshops, providing accurate reporting to UK network as appropriate.

Maintaining a calendar of regional related events and deadline

To support high commission-related events, visits and public diplomacy activities

To contribute to senior management through the role of Secretary for BHC Suva’s Executive Board

Post Resilience (15%)

Provide resilience and surge capacity to other areas of the post as required.

Essential qualifications, skills and experience

Strong reporting and analytic skills (including accuracy and attention to detail)

Be able to use strong forward planning to prioritise work and meet deadlines

Ability to think creatively and take a proactive role in supporting team objectives

Fluency in English, both written and oral.

Strong team working skills

Desirable qualifications, skills and experience

Previous experience in climate policy (3-5 years)

Required competencies

Seeing the Big Picture, Collaborating and Partnering, Delivering at Pace, Engaging Internationally

Application deadline: 5 October 2020

Grade: B3 (L)

Type of Position: Fixed Term, Full-time

Working hours per week: 38

Duration of Post: 24 months

Region: Asia Pacific

Country/Territory: Fiji

Location (City): Suva

Type of Post: British High Commission

Number of vacancies: 1

Starting monthly salary (FJD): 2895.58

Start Date: 9 November 2020

Other benefits and conditions of employment

This is a two-year fixed-term employment.

British High Commission Suva supports flexible working, subject to agreement with line manager.

Open to Fiji citizens, permanent residents, and partners/dependents of UK-based diplomatic staff currently posted in Fiji. Interstate applicants will be required to meet their own travel and relocation expenses. No accommodation or relocation expenses are payable in connection with this position.

Staff recruited locally by the High Commission is subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local Fiji employment law.

Additional information

All applications must be received before 11:55PM (Fiji Time) on 05 October 2020.

Incomplete application forms will not be taken into consideration, so please ensure you provide the information requested. We regret to advise that we will only be contacting short-listed candidates. Applicants called for an interview will be assessed on the core competencies listed above.

To those applicants not short-listed, we extend our appreciation for considering the British Government as a potential employer.

APPLY HERE